MetisDAO Price Reaches $14.08 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $62.89 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $14.08 or 0.00052539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,467,589 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,467,589.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 13.76784087 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $1,208,662.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

