MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.85-$2.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of MLKN opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MillerKnoll will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.93%.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth $54,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.