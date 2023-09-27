Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Buys New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,430,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.8% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned about 0.45% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,937 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

