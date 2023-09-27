Monument Capital Management Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.