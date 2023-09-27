Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $237.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.18 and a 200-day moving average of $227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.