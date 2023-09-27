Monument Capital Management Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in KLA by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.11.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,141 shares of company stock worth $23,496,464. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $445.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $484.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

