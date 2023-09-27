Monument Capital Management Purchases New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 2.4 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.48 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.