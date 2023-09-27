Monument Capital Management Takes $239,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

