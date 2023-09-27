Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total transaction of $100,694.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,611 shares of company stock worth $9,092,342 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $316.02. The company had a trading volume of 179,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,383. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

