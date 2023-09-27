Moonbeam Price Tops $0.25 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $187.04 million and $82.30 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,086,145,841 coins and its circulating supply is 751,318,309 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

