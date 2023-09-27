Morgan Stanley Increases Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $45.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. 193,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,997. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $149,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $964,242. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,135,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

