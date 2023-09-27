Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.73.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Down 1.5 %

Brunswick stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.