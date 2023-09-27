M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in M&T Bank by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

MTB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,943. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

