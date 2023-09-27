Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $23.04

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $22.53. Nayax shares last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 828 shares changing hands.

Nayax Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $740.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYAX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

