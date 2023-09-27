Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $93,792,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $378.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.15 and a 200-day moving average of $388.51.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.12.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

