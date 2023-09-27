Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $379.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.51. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

