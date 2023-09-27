New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE EDU opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.69. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.90). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $860.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.