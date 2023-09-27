Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Down 2.4%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23. 41,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 856,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.74.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
