Next 15 Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4.75 (LON:NFG)

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Next 15 Group Trading Down 0.2 %

LON NFG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 599 ($7.31). 75,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,544. Next 15 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 542 ($6.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 859 ($10.49). The company has a market capitalization of £596.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29,750.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 612.42.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.58) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

About Next 15 Group

(Get Free Report)

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.