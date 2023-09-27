NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

Shares of NEE opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

