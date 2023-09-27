NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

