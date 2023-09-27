NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

NEE opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

