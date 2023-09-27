NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.53 and last traded at $63.54. 1,621,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,196,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

