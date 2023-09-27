Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $3.95 on Wednesday, reaching $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,004,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,240,222. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

