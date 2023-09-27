Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,479. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.92. The firm has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.