Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 15,323 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after buying an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Newmont by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,665,000 after buying an additional 2,165,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,958. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

