Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.64. The company had a trading volume of 431,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

