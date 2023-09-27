Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Bank of America

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOG. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.4 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,543. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

