Northwest Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,188 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after buying an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after buying an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.58. The company has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

