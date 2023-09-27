Northwest Bank & Trust Co Invests $35,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

