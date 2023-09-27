Northwest Bank & Trust Co Invests $53,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $409.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.54 and its 200 day moving average is $413.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.