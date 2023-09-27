Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New $56,000 Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,764,000 after acquiring an additional 260,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

