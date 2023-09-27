Northwest Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

