Northwest Bank & Trust Co Purchases Shares of 250 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after buying an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day moving average of $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

