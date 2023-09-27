NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 237,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

