NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0222 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 237,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,875. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2023, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 231 income-producing properties and 18.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in the Americas, Europe and Australasia.

