Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. 1,506,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,565,627 shares.The stock last traded at $36.37 and had previously closed at $35.12.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,463 shares of company stock worth $8,587,326. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 403,477 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

