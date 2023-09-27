Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $42.08

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.08, but opened at $43.85. Nuvalent shares last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 7,886 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $139,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,270. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuvalent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nuvalent by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

