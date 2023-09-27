Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

