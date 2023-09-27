Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.93.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.74. The company has a market cap of $774.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

