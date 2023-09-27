Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 253.47%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

