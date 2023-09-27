Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $395.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.36.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

