Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after buying an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $93,082,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $84,213,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $32.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.76.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

