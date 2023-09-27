ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises 3.2% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $35,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $91.29. 709,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,583. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,928 shares of company stock worth $5,902,196. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

