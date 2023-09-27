Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Boosted by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

