Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 6,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 914.3%.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

