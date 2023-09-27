Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.48. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.87.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
