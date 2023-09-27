Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.48. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.87.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin bought 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 130,418 shares of company stock worth $143,553. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

