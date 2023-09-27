Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.59. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 1,076,044 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGY. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.43.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PGY

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.