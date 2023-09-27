Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

PTN stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

