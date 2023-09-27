Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,167,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
