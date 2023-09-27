Paradiem LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.05% of Peakstone Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKST. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKST opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

